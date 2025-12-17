Otiende stunner leaves Tusker staggering in Murang’a as Nairobi United win big

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 17, 2025 – Kevin Otiende scored a rocket of a goal as Nairobi United beat Tusker 1-0 in a midweek Kenya Premier League tie at the Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a on Wednesday evening.

The leftback got on the end of a poor clearance by the brewers’ defence, firing a scorching shot that Tusker keeper Brandon Obiero could only punch into his own net.

The win brought an end to a three match winless run for Naibois while condemning Charles Okere’s charges to their first defeat since last month’s loss to Gor Mahia at the Kasarani Stadium.

More to follow…