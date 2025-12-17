Matano comments on KCB title chances after big win over APS Bomet

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 17, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) head coach Robert Matano says it is too early to brand themselves as title favourites despite sitting at the top of the Kenya Premier League.

The experienced gaffer says there is still a long way to go in the title race.

“That is not important as per now…We still have to win a lot more matches so that (title race) cannot come into our heads right now. We still have a long way to go and will continue working hard,” Matano said.

The bankers sit atop the log with 21 points, same as Police, Tusker and Posta Rangers who occupy the next three positions.

However, it is not the first time that they have occupied the same position, having done so in seasons past only to wither away as the games come thick and fast.

In Matano, the bankers boast an experienced head who has enjoyed unrivalled success in the local circuit with the likes of Sofapaka (2009) and Tusker FC (2012, 2020/21 and 2021/22).

He was brought into the club at the beginning of the season to bring the winning touch and reverse the bankers’ previous struggles of maintaining a title charge to the end.

After initial struggles in the 2025/26 season, ‘The Lion’ – as he is affectionately known – seems to have found the magic formula to success with the bankers who are on a five-match winning run.

The latest was on Tuesday evening when KCB came from a goal down to beat APS Bomet 4-2 in a midweek league encounter at the Kasarani Stadium – Kevin Etemesi starring with a hattrick.

Reflecting on the match, Matano expressed delight with how his team matured as the game wore on – defensively impenetrable and relentless going forward.

“To score goals is the most important thing in a match. In the second half, we were composed and attacking minded compared to the first half. Our first half we were slow and lost every second ball but in the second half we improved. They listened to what I told them in the dressing room and in the second half they came out more strongly,” he said.

Up next for Matano and Co are Shabana who travel to the city for their duel on Monday.

Afterwards, the league will break for the festive season, a plan with which Matano disagrees.

“Going on a break at this time is not good especially when we have just picked up the momentum. About Shabana, we will face them but how to approach them remains my secret,” he said.