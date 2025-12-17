Kenya to host two international tennis tournaments in 2026

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 17, 2025 – Kenya is set to host two International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tour events in Nairobi, in the new year.

This is after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tennis Kenya and Parklands Sports Club where the two international competitions will be held.

Making the announcement, Tennis Kenya president James Kenani said the two competitions will be an opportunity for local players to showcase their talents on a global platform.

“This partnership demonstrates what is possible when federations and clubs work together with a shared vision. By hosting world-ranking events locally, we reduce barriers for our athletes and create clear, structured pathways to the highest levels of the sport,” Kenani said.

Subsequently, Parklands Sports Club has been accredited by the world body to host ITF World Tour events thanks to its international-level facilities.

The club’s chair Norman Asega described it as a huge milestone for them and the entire capital.

Angella Okutoyi (right) arrives at Parklands Sports Club with her twin sister Roselinda Asumwa (L).

“We are proud to partner with Tennis Kenya and to see Parklands Sports Club recognised as an accredited international venue. This is an important milestone for the Club and for Nairobi as a host city for global tennis,” Asega said.

Among renowned players expected to compete include the 2022 Wimbledon Open junior doubles champion Angella Okutoyi.

The youngster will be using the tournament as a pathway to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Okutoyi hopes that a passionate home support will fuel her towards a first ever appearance at the quadrennial event – after coming close to doing so at last year’s Paris Olympics.

“Competing in a world-ranking event at home is a huge advantage,” said Angella Okutoyi, Kenya’s top female player and reigning African Champion. It allows me to focus on performance, earn points, and begin my Road to LA 2028 with strong home support,” the African Games champion said.

It will be the fourth time in four years that Kenya will be hosting an international tennis after competition after hosting the Billie Jean King Cup Group III in 2023 and 2024 as well as the ITF East Africa Junior Circuit, this year – all of them at the Nairobi Club.