Gor Mahia beat Homeboyz to resume winning ways

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 17, 2025 – Chris Alpha Onyango scored in the first half as Gor Mahia beat Kakamega Homeboyz in a Kenya Premier League encounter at the Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The 21-time league champions came to the match in desperate need of victory after a three-match winless run that began with a 4-1 destruction by APS Bomet before a 1-0 loss to archrivals AFC Leopards in the Mashemeji Derby.

The pressure was truly on for head coach Charles Akonnor, with a section of the fanbase calling for his head after Friday’s 1-1 draw with Bandari in Mombasa.

Onyango rose to the occasion in the 17th minute, his fiery shot whistling past Homeboyz keeper Edwin Mukolwe.

