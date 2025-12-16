Teenager Flagg Makes NBA History In Mavericks Defeat

LOS ANGELES, USA, Dec 16 – Cooper Flagg became the youngest player in NBA history to score at least 40 points in a game as the Dallas Mavericks lost 140-133 after overtime to the Utah Jazz.

The number one pick at this year’s Draft, the 18-year-old forward finished with 42 points, seven rebounds and six assists at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

Only Cliff Robinson (45), GG Jackson (44) and LeBron James (43) have scored more points in a game as a teenager, while Flagg equalled Mark Aguirre’s record for a Mavericks rookie.

Flagg, who turns 19 on Sunday, is the third teenager in the league’s 79-year history – after James and Kevin Durant – to claim 40 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

The Mavericks led 75-71 at half-time – by which time Flagg had 24 points – and 124-116 late in the fourth quarter.

However, after blowing their eight-point lead to trail 129-127, they required two free throws from Max Christie with less than five seconds remaining to level the game.

The Jazz dominated overtime to register their 10th win of the season as Keyonte George finished with 37 points and Lauri Markkanen 33.

The Jazz are 10th in the Western Conference and the Mavericks 12th.

Who is Cooper Flagg?

The 6ft 8in Flagg became the first freshman to be named Maine Player of the Year after leading high school Nokomis Regional to the state title in 2021.

He transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida, winning the 2022 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year and 2024 National High School Player of the Year awards.

He was part of the USA side that won the 2022 Under-17s World Cup and was named in the all-tournament team.

In 2024-25 Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in a 37-game debut season for Duke University.

They reached the Final Four and he was named National College Player of the Year.

Flagg, who made his debut for the Mavericks against the San Antonio Spurs in October, averages 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists after 25 matches.