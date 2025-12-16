Portuguese Grand Prix To Return To Formula 1 Calendar In 2027

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 16 – Portugal will return to the Formula 1 calendar in 2027 and 2028.

The race will be held at the Algarve International Circuit near Portimao, which held two grands prix during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Portugal will effectively be a replacement for the Dutch Grand Prix, which will be held at Zandvoort for the last time next year.

Portimao is a 2.89-mile track that swoops over hilly terrain and is highly regarded for its driving challenge.

It has a rural location north of the coast and also has a reputation for problematic access.

F1 chairman and chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali said: “I’m delighted to see Portimao return to the Formula 1 calendar and for the sport to continue to ignite the passion of our incredible Portuguese fanbase.

“The circuit delivers on-track excitement from the first corner to the chequered flag, and its energy lifts fans out of their seats. The interest and demand to host a Formula 1 grand prix is the highest that it has ever been.”

Lewis Hamilton won the past two events, driving for Mercedes. His 2020 victory made him the all-time record holder for grand prix wins, surpassing Michael Schumacher’s record of 91.