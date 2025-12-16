A Year In Review For World Out-Of-Stadium Athlete Of The Year Sabastian Sawe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – Kenyan runner Sabastian Sawe won two marathon majors in 2025. In April, in what was just his second ever race at the distance, he won the London Marathon by more than a minute in 2:02:27.

Five months later, he won the Berlin Marathon in a world-leading 2:02:16 and finished four minutes ahead of his nearest rival. He has now won all three of his marathons to date, running well inside 2:03 for all of them.

The Kenyan reflects on the past year and looks ahead to next season and beyond.

On his 2025 accomplishments being honoured at the World Athletics Awards:

“I’m very happy to be here, it means a lot to me. It shows that the work I’ve done this year has been recognised, and I really appreciate that.

“I’m very proud to have won two big marathons (London and Berlin). Winning those races in one season is something special. When you line up at those big marathons knowing you have a chance to win, it’s a great feeling. It makes you feel appreciated and confirms that the hard work has paid off.”

On his route into the sport

“I started running when I was in primary school. I continued through secondary school, although I wasn’t very successful at first. Over time I began training more seriously, joined a training camp, and eventually got sponsorship, which helped me focus fully on athletics. It took patience and persistence.”

On his training set-up

“I train in Kapsabet, Nandi County, in Kenya. It’s a rural area at altitude and it’s a good place for marathon preparation. I train with a strong group of athletes, and the environment is very good for long-distance running. Training in a strong team pushes you. When everyone is working hard, it motivates you to keep improving because you’re always challenging each other. My focus is on having a good training environment and working hard. Consistency is very important.”

On his competition goals for next year:

“I’m now a full marathon runner. I’ve moved on from the half marathon, so I won’t be defending my title at the World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen next year. I’ll do a marathon in the spring, but we can’t announce which one it is yet.

On being an inspiration to younger athletes:

“I hope my journey shows young runners that anything is possible. I used to watch other athletes and believe that one day I could follow the same path. Learning from those who have already succeeded helps you understand the sport better and improve. My message is to be patient and work hard. If you stay disciplined and believe in yourself, you can achieve your goals.