Gor Mahia Seal One-Year Partnership With Kansai Plascon Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 – Record 21-time Kenyan Premier League Champions Gor Mahia has sealed a one-year deal with Kansai Plascon Kenya, one of Africa’s leading paint and coatings companies.

The partnership will see brand visibility on the official Gor Mahia jersey (sleeve placement) for the year 2026, integrated branding opportunities across stadium touchpoints, community engagement initiatives with fans and mutual content production amplifying both brands.

The partnership will also include joint CSR programmes, focusing on community upliftment, youth empowerment, and creating meaningful impact beyond the pitch.

The collaboration aligns Kansai Plascon with one of the most successful and culturally significant football clubs in East Africa, reinforcing the brand’s long-standing commitment to colour, innovation, and enriching the communities it serves.

Kansai Plascon CEO Kota Enami signing certificate of partnership

Speaking during the signing ceremony that was attended by the entire Gor Mahia playing unit and technical bench led by head coach Charles Akonnor, Kota Enami, Managing Director, Kansai Plascon Kenya, expressed confidence in the partnership:

“Gor Mahia is more than just a football club—it is a symbol of passion, resilience, and Kenyan pride. At Kansai Plascon, we believe in supporting institutions that unite and inspire communities,” Enami said.

This partnership reflects our commitment to investing in culture, talent, and national spirit. We share the same values as Gor Mahia: the same discipline, resilience and never-ending pursuit of excellence. Having these common values, this partnership is going to be a good marriage.”

Gor Mahia’s leadership, led by Chairman Ambrose Rachier, welcomed the partnership with enthusiasm.

“We are honoured to partner with Kansai Plascon, a brand that has continually demonstrated excellence and consistency. Together, we look forward to creating new experiences for our fans and elevating the club’s story as we prepare for the 2026 season,” noted Rachier.

GOR Patron Eliud Owalo addressing journalists

Also attending the ceremony was Gor patron Eliud Owalo, who called on more corporates to come on board and sponsor community clubs.

“This partnership with Kansai Plascon reflects our commitment to elevating Gor Mahia on and off the pitch. As a club with deep cultural roots and unwavering national pride, we welcome partners who share our vision for excellence, professionalism, and community impact.”

Owalo added, “Kansai Plascon’s investment will not only strengthen the team but also inspire the next generation of football talent across Kenya. I urge more corporates to come on board and support community clubs. I believe the future of Kenyan football lies in community clubs, who give good foundation to the national teams.”

Football Kenya Federation CEO Harold Ndege said,

“We commend Kansai Plascon for stepping forward to support Kenyan football at such a meaningful level. Strategic partnerships like this are essential to strengthening local clubs, enhancing professionalism, and improving the football ecosystem as a whole,” Ndege underscored.

‘Gor Mahia’s collaboration with Kansai Plascon sets a positive precedent for how corporate Kenya can contribute to the growth and transformation of our sport. The dependence only on one revenue, which is ticketing and monthly grants, is not sustainable. I congratulate Gor Mahia for this partnership with Plascon. I believe this partnership will create a win-win value for both partners.”

With this partnership, both Kansai Plascon and Gor Mahia aim to ignite passion among fans, elevate stadium experiences, and inspire new levels of performance and community connection throughout the 2026 season.