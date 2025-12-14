Worthy opponent: Kenya Police coach praises Ingwe player after goalless thriller

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 14, 2025 – Kenya Police head coach Dusan Stojanovic has praised AFC Leopards keeper Humphrey Katasi for his heroic saves in Saturday’s barren draw at the Kasarani Stadium.

The Serb believes the former Nzoia Sugar custodian was pivotal to the result of the game, which he described as a thriller.

“This is why we love football…this is what it is all about. Both of us had very good chances to score a goal but we couldn’t and so that’s how it ended in a draw. That is the result,” Stojanovic said.

Katasi, who took over the no. 1 spot from the departed Levis Opiyo Jnr, proved a wall between in the posts by producing a number of acrobatic saves to keep his team in the game.

He was at full stretch in the 71st minute to tip Brian Musa’s long range effort over the bar before repeating the trick in the 87th minute by pushing away Eric Zakayo’s curling shot from outside the danger area.

AFC Leopards goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi in action against Gor Mahia. PHOTO/AFC LEOPARDS SC

It continued the custodian’s rich vein of form, having starred for Ingwe in last weekend’s 1-0 win over archrivals in the Mashemeji Derby at the Nyayo Stadium.

The draw increased Leopards’ tally to 18 points on the Kenya Premier League table, three less than Police who resumed their place at the top of the log.

It was a result that greatly delighted Stojanovic who admitted that one point is better than none.

“This is football; we have three outcomes…you can win, lose or pray to a draw. Today, we have gotten a draw from this derby and we can tell from the result that it was a tough match. Both teams could have won the match because of the chances they created,” the former Sports Club (SC) Villa head coach said.

The law enforcers will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to face relegation-threatened Murang’a Seal at the Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a.