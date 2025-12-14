Team Kenya ready to soar high in handball at Africa Youth Beach Games

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 14, 2025 – The national beach handball team have arrived in Angola for the Africa Youth Beach Games.

The delegation are led by team manager Caroline Nyadiero, who also serves as the Beach Handball Commission Chairperson.

Known for her tireless dedication, Caroline continues to nurture and inspire more young athletes, ensuring that sport becomes a pathway for empowerment and growth.

Guiding the team on the technical front are Head Coach Evans Owino from New White House Academy and Assistant Coach Hanisi Amran, Kenya Marine Handball Club Coach.

Our athletes flying the Kenyan flag high: