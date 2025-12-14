Six players to watch at Afcon 2025

LONDON, England, December 14, 2025 – The 35th Africa Cup of Nations begins in Morocco on 21 December, with the final in Rabat on 18 January.

The hosts will be looking to lift the trophy of the first time since 1976, while Mohamed Salah will have a chance to put his future at Liverpool to the back of his mind as he aims to deliver Egypt’s first title since 2010.

Among a host of big names, BBC Sport Africa profiles six players to keep an eye on.

Azzedine Ounahi (midfielder, Morocco)

With captain and reigning African footballer of the year Achraf Hakimi facing a race to be fit for the finals, the hosts may need to find inspiration from elsewhere.

Real Madrid playmaker Brahim Diaz was top scorer in qualifying with seven goals, but Azzedine Ounahi, who pulls the strings in the Atlas Lions’ midfield, is the man many Moroccans are hoping to see shine.

A product of the country’s famed Mohammed VI Academy, Ounahi endured a frustrating time at Marseille after moving to the Stade Velodrome on the back of his impressive displays at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Morocco’s Azzedine Ounahi. PHOTO/AZZEDINE OUNAHI

However, the 25-year-old has rediscovered some of his best form since moving to La Liga side Girona in August.

Morocco, who face Comoros, Mali and Zambia in Group A, are not short in leaders in other areas of the pitch – given they also boast the continent’s top goalkeeper in Yassine Bonou and experienced striker Youssef En-Nesyri – but could Ounahi be the one to step up if Hakimi is ruled out?

Mohamed Amoura (striker, Algeria)

Africa’s top scorer in World Cup qualifying, 2025 has so far been Amoura’s year.

The Wolfsburg striker has bagged 11 goals in eight games for his country since March, including a hat-trick against Mozambique.

That fine form has helped establish the 25-year-old as first choice for Les Verts.

Riyad Mahrez is still the main man for the 2019 champions, but he has built up a close understanding with his team-mate.

Mohammed Amoura. PHOTO/MOHAMMED EL AMINE AMOURA

Amoura may only stand 5 foot 7 inches tall, but Group E opponents Sudan, Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea must be aware the Wolfsburg man remains a threat in the air.

Victor Osimhem (striker, Nigeria)

An obvious choice, but Nigeria’s fortunes appear closely tied to the availability and form of the Galatasaray striker.

The Super Eagles only took four points from a possible 15 when the 26-year-old was absent during their ultimately unsuccessful 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Osimhen is pivotal to the side’s play under boss Eric Chelle, and Nigeria lost their way in their World Cup play-off against DR Congo when he was forced off at half-time.

Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring Napoli’s title-clinching equaliser (Reuters)

Described by team-mate Frank Onyeka as being “on another level”, Osimhen’s form will be crucial if Nigeria are to improve on their runners-up finish last time out in Ivory Coast.

The three-time winners begin against Tanzania in Group C, with further games against Uganda and 2004 champions Tunisia.

Ibrahim Mbaye (forward, Senegal)

Sadio Mane remains the talisman for the winners of the 2021 Afcon, while Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr are the current Premier League stars who help form a formidable attacking trio.

But the footballing world may see a glimpse of a future Teranga Lions star in the shape of Ibrahim Mbaye in Group D against Botswana, DR Congo and Benin.

Ibrahim Mbaye in action for Paris St Germain. PHOTO/IBRAHIM MBAYE

A former France youth international, the teenager is being eased into senior action by Paris St-Germain this season, starting the Champions League win over Barcelona after beginning the campaign with a substitute cameo in their European Super Cup win over Tottenham.

Mbaye made his Senegal debut against Brazil last month, and days later became the country’s youngest ever goalscorer at the age of 17 years and 298 days when he netted in the 8-0 rout of Kenya.

Rogers Mato (forward, Uganda)

The Cranes are back at Afcon for the first time since 2019, when they exited in the last 16, and are building towards staging the 2027 finals.

Paul Put’s side finished second in their World Cup qualifying group, behind Algeria, with Rogers Mato their joint-top scorer with three goals.

The 22-year-old left winger netted two spectacular efforts in their win over Mozambique in September and has been in red-hot form for his club side Vardar in the North Macedonian league.

Uganda’s Rogers Mato. PHOTO/FUFA

Uganda face tricky tests in Group C against two former champions, Nigeria and Tunisia, either side of an East African derby against 2027 Afcon co-hosts Tanzania.

The Cranes will need to take their chances when they come – and Mato could be crucial in their bid to make the knockout stage.

Reinildo (defender, Mozambique)

Mozambique travel to North Africa having never previously reached the knockout stage on their five previous appearances at Afcon.

But, for the very first time, they boast a Premier League player in their ranks after Reinildo became the first Mozambican to appear in the English top flight after joining Sunderland from Atletico Madrid in July.

Mozambican defender Reinildo in action for Sunderland. PHOTO/SUNDERLAND AFC

Playing at left-back, the 31-year-old has helped the promoted Black Cats begin their season with a bang, and has been earmarked as the Mambas’ key man by the country’s all-time top scorer Tico Tico.

“He’s very brave, he gets everyone together and he shows the determination which helps the team achieve good results,” he told BBC Sport Africa.

With holders Ivory Coast and heavyweights Cameroon in Group F alongside Gabon, Reinildo and Mozambique will have to be at their best to make history.