Kenya’s Amanang’ole defends Abu Dhabi Marathon title

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 14, 2025 – Kenya’s Catherine Reline Amanang’ole cruised to victory at the Abu Dhabi Marathon in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to cap her season on a high.

The World half marathon bronze medallist led a 1-2 Kenyan finish, clocking 2:21:17 to cross the finish line ahead of Edna Kiplagat who timed 2:25:07.

Ethiopia’s Burtukan Yirfu Bekele came third in 2:25:25.

It was Amanang’ole’s second straight victory at the seven-year-old road race, having clocked a personal best (PB) of 2:20:34 to win last year’s edition.

This weekend’s win was Amanang’ole’s second of the year after she clocked 1:07:05 to win the Yangzhou Jianzhen Half Marathon in China in March.

Her last race before Saturday’s win was at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon in India where she narrowly missed out on a podium place after clocking 1:07:50 in fourth place.

In Abu Dhabi, Kenya’s Kenneth Kiprop Kipkemoi had to be content with third place after clocking 2:08:32 in the men’s race.

Kaan Kigen Ozbilen of Turkey won the race after timing 2:07:27 as Asrar Hiyrden Abderehman of Ethiopia came second in 2:08:09.