Why Gor Mahia coach Akonnor is happy with draw against Bandari

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 13, 2025 – Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor says Friday’s draw with Bandari was a good result for them considering the conditions under which they played.

The Ghanaian says he would have loved to grab all the three points but is content with a share of the spoils.

“We lost in our last two matches and so it (the draw) is a good start. We will build on this on to our next match and get better,” the former Ghana national team coach said.

The 21-time Kenya Premier League champions walked onto the Mbaraki Sports Club turf in desperate need to rediscover their winning ways after a two-match dry spell.

They first suffered a mind-boggling 4-1 defeat to APS Bomet at the Nyayo Stadium on November 25 before a 1-0 loss to archrivals AFC Leopards at the same venue, a week ago.

Ebenezer Adu-Kwaw’s goal in the 30th minute seemed to signal that the worst is over for K’Ogalo, the Ghanaian tapping in Musa Shariff’s low cross.

However, Geoffrey Ojunga twisted the dagger into Gor’s hearts from a free kick in the 58th minute.

Despite dominating possession, there was no way back for the Green Army who could not find a way around Bandari’s defence.

The disappointment notwithstanding, Akonnor is more focused on the positives.

“We created a lot of chances in the game, especially at the tail-end of the game but we could not convert them. This is an encouraging sign to build upon as we head to the next match. Obviously, the weather did not make it easy for us as well as the condition of the pitch,” he said.

K’Ogalo have temporarily climbed to the top of the log with 20 points, one ahead of third-placed Kenya Police who face Leopards on Saturday afternoon at the Kasarani Stadium.

Meanwhile, Akonnor will shift his attention to second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz who they next face on Thursday.