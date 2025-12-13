Trinity Starlets Edge Out Kayole to Stay Top as Unbeaten Run Continues - Capital Sports
Trinity Vs Kayole Starlets. Photo/KAYOLE STARLETS FB

Football

Trinity Starlets Edge Out Kayole to Stay Top as Unbeaten Run Continues

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – Trinity Starlets extended their unbeaten run in the Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Kayole Starlets, a result that keeps them firmly at the summit of the league standings.

Kayole Starlets struck first through in-form striker Linda Kihara, who once again demonstrated her experience and lethal finishing to open the scoring. Kihara has been a consistent threat this season, underlining her pedigree as one of the league’s most reliable forwards.

However, Trinity Starlets responded late in the first half. With nine minutes of added time, the hosts found their equalizer through Muteshi, ensuring the teams went into the break level at 1-1.

The hosts returned from the dressing room with renewed urgency and were rewarded in the 52nd minute. Splendor capitalized on a defensive mix-up at the back to put Trinity ahead, handing them a crucial advantage in a tightly contested encounter.

Despite Kayole’s efforts to force another equalizer, Trinity held firm to see out the match and secure all three points.

The victory preserves Trinity Starlets’ place at the top of the league and stretches their unbeaten run, providing a significant morale boost as they prepare for a demanding midweek clash against Vihiga Queens.

