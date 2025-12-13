Police Bullets Continue Firing Blanks After Being Held By Vihiga Queens

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – Vihiga Queens and Police Bullets played out a tense 0-0 draw in their Women’s Premier League clash, a result that extended Champions Police Bullets’ scoring drought and underlined Vihiga’s growing defensive resilience.

The first half produced several promising moments, particularly for Police Bullets. Margaret Kunihura missed a crucial opportunity early on after being denied by the Vihiga goalkeeper, while Emily Kemunto thought she had broken the deadlock in the 40th minute, only for her effort to be ruled out for offside to see both sides head to the break locked at 0-0.

Vihiga Queens came out with intent in the second half, creating the first real chance after the restart, forcing Police Bullets goalkeeper Annette into her first serious save of the match.

Police Bullets, however, remained organised at the back, with Desire Anantoro putting in a commanding performance in defence to keep Vihiga at bay.

As the match progressed, Bullets introduced Diana Ochol in place of Puren Alukwe in search of a breakthrough, but clear chances continued to go begging.

Kunihura wasted another opportunity late on, summing up a frustrating afternoon in front of goal for the visitors.

With five minutes left in regulation time, both sides pushed forward in the closing stages. Bullets came close to snatching a late winner when a dangerous ball flashed across the face of goal, just evading Kunihura in what proved to be their final clear chance of the game.

The final whistle confirmed a second match this season in which Bullets failed to find the back of the net, following their recent loss to Ulinzi Starlets.

Bullets assistant coach Leonard Odipo, remained optimistic despite the stalemate, pointing to improved attacking play compared to their previous outing.

“We did have better chances today compared to the last game where we lost. We haven’t lost this game, and that’s a good sign,” Odipo said.

He attributed the lack of goals to anxiety within the squad after their first defeat of the season.

“The players were in a rush to score. Things just didn’t work out, but we will rectify our mistakes, work on our finishing, and get back to our winning ways,” he added, ahead of their midweek fixture.

Vihiga Queens will now turn their attention to a midweek encounter against Trinity Starlets as the Women’s Premier League schedule continues to intensify.