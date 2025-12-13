Leopards coach Ambani unhappy about scheduling of fixtures in Kenya Premier League

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 13, 2025 – AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani has lamented over the fixture congestion in the Kenya Premier League.

Ambani says many players risk incurring injuries through a crowded scheduled that sees them playing many games within a space of few days.

“It is about time that the federation look into the issue of fixture scheduling because it is not healthy for the players. As coaches, it is our job to manage the players but it is now getting worse,” the former AFC Leopards striker said.

Ambani was speaking in the aftermath of their 0-0 draw against Kenya Police at the Kasarani Stadium on Saturday evening.

It was their second match in six days after beating Gor Mahia 1-0 at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

Before then, Ingwe had enjoyed an extra week of rest following the postponement of the Mashemeji Derby that had been initially pencilled for November 29 at the same venue.

On the other hand, the law enforcers had an extra day of rest following their last match on December 6 in which they beat Kariobangi Sharks by a solitary goal at the Kasarani Annex.

The league’s defending champions return to action on Thursday against Murang’a Seal as Ingwe welcome Ulinzi Stars on Tuesday.