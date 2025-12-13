Journey to All Africa Games begins as Badminton Kenya hold ranking tourney - Capital Sports
Kenya's top ranked badminton player Blessings Buyanzi in action at the tournament.

Badminton

Journey to All Africa Games begins as Badminton Kenya hold ranking tourney

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 13, 2025 – Over 100 badminton athletes participated in a two-day national ranking tournament at the Rajjput Hall, South C in Nairobi on Saturday.

Badminton Kenya President Peter Muchiri added that the top eight ranked players will be invited on January 10 for a selection to pick 20 players to represent Kenya at the All Africa Games in Botswana in February.

” We are just rejuvenating this federation because as you know we dint have a lot of activities this year, but that is going to change as our 2026 calendar year starts now,” Muchiri said.

He added: “Next year we will organize more local tournaments with age groups, going as low as to the kindergarten levels , because we also have to think about the future.”

Jacinta Sangare in action at the tourney.

Kenya’s number one ranked badminton player Sammy Sikoyo, who also participated in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, urged the federation to develop a curriculum of educating badminton players on the rules of the game.

The 102 athletes from over 20 counties will now wait until Tuesday next week when the federation will announce the top eight players per category, who in turn will qualify for the national trials.

The trials will be conducted in a round robin format.

