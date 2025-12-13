Esports Kenya president elected to crucial seat at global level

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 13, 2025 – Esports Kenya president Ronny Lusigi, has been elected as a board member of the Global Esports Federation (GEF) following elections held during the GEF General Assembly.

Lusigi was elected as the representative of the African region alongside Leo Fontes (Brazil) representing the Americas region, Jay Lee (South Korea) representing the Asia region, and Steve Loader (Australia) representing the Oceania region.

“I am delighted and honored by this great responsibility that has been placed on me. I thank all the members of GEF for believing in me and supporting me to serve on the Board. This is a sign of confidence in the work that we have been doing in Kenya,” Lusigi said after his election.

He promised to work tirelessly towards the success of the first edition of the Global Esports Games, set for next year in Los Angeles.

“I look forward to supporting our President, Sir Paul Foster, in advancing the growth and credibility of esports globally, with a keen focus on Africa. 2026 is especially a crucial year as we prepare for the Global Esports Games in Los Angeles, USA, and we shall advocate for fair representation of Africa,” he said.

The GEF Board is the highest decision-making organ of the Global Esports Federation, responsible for setting strategic direction, policy, and governance of esports at the global level.

This election increases the number of Africans on the 25-member GEF Board to two, with Mr. Lusigi joining Mr. Tommy Sithole of Zimbabwe, who currently serves as a Board Member and Vice President of the Global Esports Federation, and is also the President of the African Esports Development Federation.

The Global Esports Federation currently comprises 180 member federations worldwide, reflecting the rapid global growth and institutionalization of esports.