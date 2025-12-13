‘Easy decision’ to recall Salah says Slot

Liverpool boss Arne Slot said it was an “easy decision” to include Mohamed Salah in his squad against Brighton and there was “no issue to resolve”.

The 33-year-old made his first Liverpool appearance since claiming he had been “thrown under the bus” by the club following last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Leeds.

“What’s been said between the two of us, I’ve said many times, for me that stays between us,” Slot told Sky Sports after the 2-0 victory over Albion.

“He was back in the squad and we needed him.”

The Egypt forward received warm applause from the home fans as he was substituted on in the 26th minute at Anfield, following an injury to defender Joe Gomez.

He then provided the assist for Hugo Ekitike’s second goal, a whipped corner into the box, and renditions of his chant followed from the home supporters.

Salah had chances to increase Liverpool‘s lead – firing over the bar before overcooking a pass for Andy Robertson – before he did a lap of the pitch at full-time.

“He was a threat, the first ball he touched he almost gave an assist to [Alexis] Mac Allister,” said Slot.

“He was constantly involved, pleasing but also not a surprise because he’s done that many times.”

Uncertainty remains over his future at the club as Salah is due to head to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Monday.

With the Saudi Pro League interested in Salah, it is possible a move away from Merseyside could happen during the January transfer window – while he is away – but Slot did not indicate what might happen next.

“He goes to Egypt now to Afcon, that means for us another player down and we already didn’t have a lot,” he said. “But we knew before the season he would go and maybe one or two players can come back from injury. “

‘No problems’ – but has Salah played last game for Liverpool?

Salah did not travel to Italy for Liverpool‘s 1-0 Champions League win over Inter Milan on Tuesday and speculation around his future continues, despite his appearance off the bench on Saturday.

Saudi clubs have been interested in Salah for some time and Liverpool rejected a £150m offer from Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023.

He still has 18 months left to run on the deal he signed in April.

Full-back Milos Kerkez said: “He came full of energy, he helped us a lot. Everyone knows what Mo does for the club, what he’s doing, so we’re really happy to have him here. I hope he goes on.

“He’s with everyone. He’s there, he’s supporting us. We’re close, nobody is having any problems. That’s important, it’s positive attitude. I don’t want to comment too much on what happened but we all love Mo, we all respect Mo and we’re happy to have him here.”

Salah is Liverpool‘s third top goalscorer of all time with 250 strikes in 421 games – but he has not started for Liverpool in five consecutive games.

Last weekend, Salah said he had invited his family to come to the Brighton game, adding: “I will be in Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go to Africa Cup of Nations. I don’t know what is going to happen when I am there.”

Earlier in the week, Slot said “I have no clue” if Salah had played his last game for the club.

But after positive talks during the week, Salah was named in the squad to face Brighton.

Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas is due to talk to the club while Salah is on international duty at Afcon.