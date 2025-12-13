‘Anger and disappointment’ as fans priced out of World Cup

LONDON, England, December 13, 2025 – Supporters are continuing to speak of their frustration at the astronomical cost of following the 2026 World Cup.

The Football Supporters’ Association has called ticket prices a “laughable insult” to fans.

For some smaller nations, the cost of group-stage tickets is going to be higher than a month’s wages in that country. And that is before factoring in travel and accommodation.

One Ghana fan told the BBC of “anger and disappointment” that Black Stars supporters might now be forced to cancel their plans.

Fifa’s ticket price policy was revealed on Thursday, with group-stage tickets up to three times the prices of those for Qatar in 2022. The cheapest ticket for the final will cost £3,119.

On Friday, Fifa said it had received five million ticket requests from fans in more than 200 countries in the 24 hours since the latest ticketing phase opened.

Ticket prices outstrip wages for many countries

“It’s a chance to qualify. It is a chance to participate in a big event,” Fifa president Gianni Infantino declared in January 2017.

The Fifa Council had just unanimously voted to expand the World Cup to 48 teams. Nations who had never or rarely reached the finals were being given hope.

Infantino added: “Football is more than Europe and South America. Football is global.

“The football fever you have in a country that qualifies for the World Cup is the most powerful tool you can have, in those nine months before qualifying and the finals.”

Yet that “football fever” is falling a little flat after the ticket prices were released.

While the players will be there, the price of tickets could outstrip wages.

Take Haiti, one of the poorest countries in the world. The average wage in the Caribbean nation is around $147 (£110) a month.

The cheapest tickets for Haiti’s first game at the World Cup in 52 years, against Scotland, cost $180 (£135).

To attend all three matches – they also play Brazil and Morocco – would cost $625 (£467). That’s more than four months’ salary for the average Haitian, just to get into the ground.

It’s a similar story for Ghana, where the average monthly salary is around $254 (£190).

Ghana supporter Jojo Quansah told BBC World Service that fans would have to cancel their plans.

“It’s a bit of a disappointment for those who, for the last three-and-a-half years, have been trying to put some money away in the hope that they can have their first World Cup experience,” he said.

“Fifa themselves have gone ahead to increase the number of teams so a lot more smaller football nations will get a chance to have themselves and their fans represented.

“It’s been overshadowed by pricing those same fans out of a chance to watch their country play at the World Cup.

“I have a feeling that quite a number of people within the next couple of months, are going to drop out of that desire to be at the next World Cup. Sadly. So sadly.”

Other nations could see their fans priced out.

You’ve bought your tickets, how about the flights?

Any fan wanting to follow their team from the first game to the final – if they get there – will spend a minimum of £5,200 on tickets.

There there’s travel. For an England fan planning to attend the group stage, current prices show flights from London to Dallas to Boston to New York/New Jersey and then home are £1,300. Add on £526 if you get the cheapest match tickets.

It gets a lot more expensive if you want to go for the whole tournament. If they were winners of Group L, England would have to go from Atlantato Mexico City and then to Miami. Those two flights alone would cost £800.

Flights across the tournament could cost £2,600. Add on the cheapest match tickets, and it is £7,800.

What about Scotland fans travelling from Glasgow? Flights across the group stage would cost £1,675 each, with the lowest ticket price bracket £500 on top.

If Scotland were to win Group C, flights through to the final would be £2,357. With tickets that is £7,567.

These prices are as of today. Many supporters would not want to book flights for the knockout rounds before they know they need to travel. By then, it could be a lot more expensive.

What England and Scotland fans are saying

Paul Clegg (61), from Blackburn, says: “This will be my fifth World Cup. I haven’t missed a game since 2014.

“I’m in contact with England fans all over the country. I’m a top capper.

“We all plan to boycott games after the group stage.

“Football is dead.”

Anne-Marie Carr (54), from York, says: “I have diligently attended England matches so that I can earn the caps to get tickets for major tournaments only to then find that I, as so many others, are being priced out.

“WC 26 will be for the few, the sponsors and the glory hunters who’ve got the money to attend the big matches when they come along.”

Katie, from Glasgow, says: “Buy a ticket, you must be joking!

“These prices are not for the real fans, these are for corporates, bigwigs, sponsors. The real fans cannot afford those glorified prices.”

Ian, from Glenrothes, says: “Not sure why anyone is surprised.

“One of the reasons I’m not going, as much as I would want to see my country at a World Cup, is that there are too many practical things negating it.

“Airline and hotel greed, and now ticket prices.

“Not for me!”

Ticket prices have soared since the bid document

Every nation that wants to host the World Cup has to present its case from stadiums, to sustainability, to ticket prices.

The world has changed a lot since the United States, Mexico and Canada set out its plan in 2017.

Covid has placed a great deal of inflationary strain across the globe. But not this much.

In fairness, the ticket prices for the group stage are not vastly higher. For games such as Scotland v Haiti ($180) the prices for the cheapest tickets are in line with the $174 in the bid document.

It’s for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final where Fifa has massively increased the prices.

Category three for the final was proposed to be $695 (£520). Adjusted for inflation, it would cost $890 (£666). Yet Fifa is now charging $4,185 (£3,119).

How do World Cup ticket prices compare to other major events in the United States?

The biggest sporting event of the year in the United States is the Super Bowl – the finale to the NFL season.

Super Bowl tickets are not released for sale to the general public but can be bought via official resale sites.

According to Forbes,, external tickets for the 2025 Super Bowl started at around £3,500 – £5,000 each.

Basketball’s NBA finals are not priced as high. Last year, tickets at Oklahoma City Thunder started at £52 in the top tier of their Paycom Center home as they won their first NBA Championship.

Away from sport, tickets for next year’s WWE Wrestlemania in Las Vegas are available for between £250 and £1,000.

While musician Taylor Swift’s hugely successful Eras Tour tickets at US venues were typically priced at between £37 and £335 each – although the resale market had tickets priced well above £1,000.