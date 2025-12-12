Top Kenyan sportspersons honoured by President Ruto on Jamhuri Day

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 12, 2025 – Olympics and world 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba and Gor Mahia midfielder Austine Odhiambo are among sportspersons who were conferred national honours by President William Ruto on Jamhuri Day.

Wanyonyi continued his meteoric rise as the king of the one-lap race, clinching the world title in Tokyo in September this year, to add to his Olympic crown that he bagged in Paris, last year.

The 21-year-old was awarded the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) as was Odhiambo who was part of Harambee Stars’ squad that reached the quarterfinals of the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) on home soil in August this year.

‘Rolls Royce‘, as he is affectionately known by fans, played a crucial role in Stars CHAN fairytale, scoring against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Angola in their group fixtures.

Joining them in this category is world 800m champion Lilian Odira who came away from Tokyo with one of the most romantic, eye-catching storylines — breezing away in the final 50 metres to clinch her second medal in the senior ranks.

On the other hand, Odemba has been awarded the Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (Third class), following her success with the national women’s team.

Odemba steered Starlets to their second ever appearance at next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco courtesy of a 4-1 demolition of the Gambia over two legs in November.

Published in a special issue of the Kenya Gazette, the honours reflect a nation recognising both the legends who laid the foundation of Kenya’s athletic dominance and the new wave of record-breakers shaping its future.

Retired athletes remembered

Two of Kenya’s most iconic steeplechase figures, Moses Kipkore Kiptanui and Patrick Sang, received the Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear, the country’s second-highest civilian recognition.

Kiptanui, a trailblazer of the 1990s, remains celebrated for becoming the first man in history to run the 3,000m steeplechase in under eight minutes. His career includes three consecutive World Championship titles and an Olympic silver medal.

Sang, honoured for both athletic excellence and transformative coaching, won multiple global medals before rising to global acclaim as coach to marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge and multiple-Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon.

Middle- and long-distance icon Daniel Komen Murkomen was awarded the Silver Star for a career that reshaped the limits of endurance running.

Komen’s astonishing 3,000m world record (7:20.67), set in 1996, stood untouched for nearly 28 years, cementing him as one of the greatest distance runners in history. He remains one of only two men ever to run under eight minutes in the two-mile event.

Rugby’s iron lady honoured

The Head of State’s Commendation (H.S.C.) was awarded to Harriet Okach, the first woman to lead the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) in its 55-year history.

Okach has been widely credited for advancing the sport’s commercial strategy and successfully hosting the Africa Women’s 7s in November this year, positioning Kenya as a rising force in global rugby events management.

The 2025 honours list paints a vivid picture of Kenya’s evolving sporting landscape, one where trailblazing legends continue to inspire, while young champions redefine boundaries across track, field, team sport, and administration.

As Kenya celebrates these new and established heroes, the awards stand as a testament to the country’s unwavering commitment to excellence and the athletes who carry its hopes onto the global stage.