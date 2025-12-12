Slot to hold talks with Salah about facing Brighton - Capital Sports
Arne Slot reacts during the defeat to Nottingham Forest. PHOTO/BBC

English Premiership

Slot to hold talks with Salah about facing Brighton

Published

LIVERPOOL, England, December 12, 2025 – Liverpool manager Arne Slot says he will speak with Mohamed Salah on Friday morning about whether he will be involved against Brighton on Saturday.

Salah said he has been “thrown under the bus” by the club after Saturday’s draw at Leeds and he was subsequently left out of the squad for Tuesday’s Champions League game at Inter Milan.

Salah, 33, also claimed he had “earned his place” in the team when speaking to media in the mixed zone at Elland Road.

“I will have a conversation with Mo this morning,” Slot said.

“The outcome of that conversation determines how things will look [on Saturday].”

Liverpool welcome Brighton to Anfield at 15:00 GMT on Saturday as they look to bounce back from successive draws in the league.

The Egypt forward, who has scored 250 goals in 420 appearances for the Reds, has been an unused substitute in two of Liverpool‘s past three Premier League games.

He last played in the 1-1 draw against Sunderland on on 3 December when he came on as a substitute and his last start was on 26 November in the Champions League defeat by PSV Eindhoven.

“After the Sunderland game there were a lot of conversations between his representatives and ours, between him and me,” Slot said.

Salah is set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday and depending on how far Egypt go in the competition, might not return to Merseyside until after the final on 18 January.

He has scored five goals in 18 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Pushed further on the future of Salah, who signed a new two-year contract in April, Slot said: “I have no reasons not to want him to stay.”

More to follow.

