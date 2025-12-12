Raila Odinga Stadium it is! Ruto promises to rename Talanta Stadium after former PM - Capital Sports
An artistic impression of the new Talanta City Stadium

Football

Raila Odinga Stadium it is! Ruto promises to rename Talanta Stadium after former PM

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 12, 2025 – President William Ruto has promised that the Talanta Stadium will be renamed to Raila Odinga International Stadium once it’s complete.

Ruto made the announcement during his Jamhuri Day address at the Nyayo Stadium on Friday afternoon, following a proposal on the same by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

“I have heard what the governor has said regarding the Talanta Stadium. Do you agree that we should rename it Raila Amollo Odinga International Stadium? We will do exactly that,” the President said.

Sakaja had further requested that next year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations be held at the same venue.

“We kindly request our beloved President that next year’s Jamhuri Day celebration be held at the new Talanta Stadium, and we ask that it be named Raila Odinga Stadium,” Sakaja had said.

Also to have made the same proposal were Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga and legislator John Kiarie, both of who made the suggestion in the wake of the former prime minister’s death in October this year.

Talanta Stadium is expected to be the largest sports facility in the country with a capacity of 60,000 seats.

It was originally scheduled for completion at the end of this year but the same has now been pushed to the new year.

It has been designated as one of two venues in the country set to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations — alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

In this article:
