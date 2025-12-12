Kuwinda 1 Hunt Down Basel To Storm Abbas Khalif Super Cup Semis 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – Kuwinda 1 cruised into the Abbas Khalif Super Cup semifinals in miraculous fashion after defying overwhelming odds to stun Basel 2-1 on Thursday afternoon at the Nairobi West Prison Grounds.

The Karen-based side, often praised for its slick passing game, showed grit and character to overcome a chaotic afternoon that nearly ended their tournament dream.

Their opponents, Basel from Highrise, entered the match buoyed by home support but left ruing missed opportunities and a late defensive lapse.

Kuwinda 1 opened the scoring midway through the first half after a flowing move carved open the Basel backline. But their joy was short-lived.

The goalscorer was booked for over-celebrating, and barely five minutes later, he received his marching orders for a reckless challenge.

Basel immediately capitalized on the ensuing free kick, leveling the score and sending their supporters into rapturous celebration.

In the heat of Basel’s celebrations, tempers flared again as a second Kuwinda 1 player was shown a straight red card for punching an opponent.

Reduced to nine men before halftime, the Karen side seemed destined for elimination. Basel, spurred on by the home crowd and holding a two-man advantage, poured forward relentlessly.

Yet despite their numerical supremacy, they failed to find a breakthrough, repeatedly frustrated by Kuwinda 1’s resolute defending.

With the game edging toward full-time and extra time looming, tournament top scorer John Wambua wrote the afternoon’s final script.

Against all expectations, he pounced on a loose ball inside the box and bundled home the winning goal, sparking wild celebrations from the Kuwinda bench. It was an improbable victory that instantly became one of the tournament’s most dramatic storylines.

Former KCB and Wazito FC midfielder Paul Karuri Kimani, now the head coach of Kuwinda 1, praised his young team’s resilience but lamented their lapses in discipline.

“We are one step closer to achieving our goal in this tournament, but we must maintain discipline and composure,” he said. “The two red cards could have ended our ambition, but these boys are young and still gaining exposure. We will consolidate and prepare well for the upcoming fixture.”

Kuwinda 1 now turns its focus to Tuesday afternoon’s semifinal against Step City from South C. Step City sealed their spot after outlasting another Karen-based outfit, Kuwinda United, 4-3 on post-match penalties following a tense barren draw.

With three South C teams in the last four, competition for the tournament’s grand prize—a 33-seater matatu—promises heightened drama.

The runners-up will drive away with a 14-seater matatu, while the third-place team takes home a sedan, all courtesy of South C Ward MCA Abbas “Omondi” Khalif.

16th Dec 2025 Semi Finals fixtures

Akiba vs South C Rangers

Kuwinda 1 vs Step City