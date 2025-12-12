KCB reaping maximum profits on the pitch from players' confidence - Capital Sports
KCB's Francis Kahiro (L) battles for the ball with Ulinzi Stars' Andrew Otunda. PHOTO/KCB FOOTBALL CLUB

Kenyan Premier League

KCB reaping maximum profits on the pitch from players’ confidence

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 12, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) assistant coach Paul Ogai believes they are becoming better game by game after a recent dry patch of results.

Ogai says his players’ confidence has come of age as evidenced by the way they are grounding out results.

“We have not lost in the last six matches and this is because of the confidence of the players. Most of our victories have come in away matches and our next fixture is at home. Although part of our unbeaten run are draws but the way we are playing at present, you can get the feeling that we can score anytime,” the former Kisumu All Stars head coach said.

The bankers outclassed Ulinzi Stars 2-1 in a midweek Kenya Premier League encounter at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Thursday evening.

Goals from Stephen Etyang and Jack Onganya – either side of Paul Okoth’s strike for the soldiers – ensured another three points for Robert Matano’s charges.

It was their second straight win, following last weekend’s 1-0 triumph over Sofapaka, and their sixth game without a defeat – stretching back to November 2 when they went down 2-1 to Murang’a Seal.

The win hoists them up to sixth on the table with 18 points from 12 games – two less than leaders Kenya Police.

Their good run notwithstanding, Ogai admits there is room for improvements across all departments.

As far as the frontline is concerned, the gaffer feels they could still reap maximum profitability in the form of more goals.

“Yes, we saw Etyang scoring a goal today but looking at the number of chances he had to increase that tally, I’d say we could still do better with our attacking. We want them to do even better in our subsequent matches and win by bigger margins,” Ogai said.

The manner in which they conceded their equaliser is also an issue of concern to the gaffer, who has pinpointed it as an area for improvement.

“We gave the scorer too much space to manoeuvre and score the equaliser. I think he had like two or three defenders around him that could have stopped him from getting the goal. So, that is another area that we need to work on,” he said.

He will be hoping that the bankers will have sealed these faultlines in time for their next league encounter, against APS Bomet on December 17.   

