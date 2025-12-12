Heartbreak for Gor in Mbaraki as Bandari snatch draw - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gor Mahia's Ebenezer Adu-Kwaw in action against Bandari. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA FC

Kenyan Premier League

Heartbreak for Gor in Mbaraki as Bandari snatch draw

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 12, 2025 – Gor Mahia’s mini-dry spell in the Kenya Premier League continued when they drew 1-1 with Bandari in a Jamhuri Day fixture at the Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ghanaian winger Ebenezer Adu-Kwaw had put K’Ogalo in the lead in the 31st minute before the coach-less dockers levelled in the 58th minute via Geoffrey Ojunga.

Both teams came into the tie in dire need of a win following a tough run that saw them lose their previous matches.

Gor had lost to their bitter rivals, AFC Leopards, via a solitary goal on Sunday as Bandari went down by the same scoreline to APS Bomet on the same day.

More to follow…

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020