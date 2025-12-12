Heartbreak for Gor in Mbaraki as Bandari snatch draw

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 12, 2025 – Gor Mahia’s mini-dry spell in the Kenya Premier League continued when they drew 1-1 with Bandari in a Jamhuri Day fixture at the Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa.

Ghanaian winger Ebenezer Adu-Kwaw had put K’Ogalo in the lead in the 31st minute before the coach-less dockers levelled in the 58th minute via Geoffrey Ojunga.

Both teams came into the tie in dire need of a win following a tough run that saw them lose their previous matches.

Gor had lost to their bitter rivals, AFC Leopards, via a solitary goal on Sunday as Bandari went down by the same scoreline to APS Bomet on the same day.

More to follow…