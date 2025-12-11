Tree-hugging record breaker Truphena Muthoni’s environmental campaign earns massive OdiBets boost

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Kenyan environmental conservationist Truphena Muthoni has officially secured a new world record after completing an extraordinary 72-hour non-stop tree-hugging marathon, surpassing her previous personal best of 48 hours and marking a major milestone in global climate activism.

To honour her achievement and amplify her ongoing environmental advocacy, betting firm Odibets has stepped in with a Sh1mn boost to support her campaigns aimed at promoting tree planting, climate awareness, and sustainable environmental practices across the country.

Speaking during the presentation of the support package, Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai praised Muthoni’s dedication, describing her as an inspiration to young people and environmental champions nationwide.

“We are delighted to boost Truphena Muthoni’s quest. Her unwavering commitment to environmental conservation is truly admirable, and we believe this support will help her scale her efforts and inspire more Kenyans to take action towards a greener future,” said Mungai.

Muthoni’s 72-hour tree-hugging feat, now awaiting formal ratification as a Guinness World Record, shines a spotlight on Kenya’s growing role in global climate action. Her goal, she said, is to use symbolic acts like the marathon to draw attention to deforestation, pollution, and the urgent need for environmental restoration.

She expressed gratitude to Odibets for recognizing her work and investing in her mission.

The funding is expected to go toward mass tree-planting drives, community environmental education programs, and campaigns encouraging Kenyans to take practical steps toward protecting their surroundings.

Muthoni’s achievement and Odibets’ support come at a time when climate concerns continue to intensify globally, positioning Kenya at the forefront of creative activism for environmental sustainability.