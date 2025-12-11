Messi To Unveil 70ft Statue Of Himself On 'GOAT' Tour - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lionel Messi has won 44 trophies for club and country

Fencing

Messi To Unveil 70ft Statue Of Himself On ‘GOAT’ Tour

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 11 – Lionel Messi? Cristiano Ronaldo? Pele? Diego Maradona?

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The debate over football’s greatest player of all time (GOAT) is one that has rumbled across generations – but India has cast its vote.

Fresh from leading Inter Miami to a historic MLS Cup, Messi is heading to India for a three-day ‘GOAT Tour’.

Accompanied by club-mates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner will unveil a statue of himself in Kolkata on Saturday.

It has been assembled over the course of 27 days by a 45-strong crew and stands at a mammoth 70ft.

The tour begins in Kolkata at 10:30am local time (05:00 GMT) on Saturday, before heading to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi.

The statue is just one part of India’s homage to the former Barcelona and Paris St-Germain forward.

Fans can visit ‘Hola Messi’ fan zone where there is a life-sized replica Messi sat on a throne, a hall adorned with some of his trophies and a recreation of his Miami home complete with mannequins of the player and his family sat on a balcony.

“He (Lionel Messi) would be surprised to see the arrangements made for him,” Messi fan Shiladitya Banerjee said.

“He would be shocked to see how he is worshipped in Kolkata and across India. I am tearing up but these are happy tears.”

Messi, who has scored 787 goals in 963 appearances at club level, was honoured by a bronze statue in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2016.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently said they are “working on” a statue at the Nou Camp.

In 2014, long-term rival Ronaldo unveiled a statue of himself at his personal museum in Funchal of the island of Madeira.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020