Messi To Unveil 70ft Statue Of Himself On ‘GOAT’ Tour

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 11 – Lionel Messi? Cristiano Ronaldo? Pele? Diego Maradona?

The debate over football’s greatest player of all time (GOAT) is one that has rumbled across generations – but India has cast its vote.

Fresh from leading Inter Miami to a historic MLS Cup, Messi is heading to India for a three-day ‘GOAT Tour’.

Accompanied by club-mates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner will unveil a statue of himself in Kolkata on Saturday.

It has been assembled over the course of 27 days by a 45-strong crew and stands at a mammoth 70ft.

The tour begins in Kolkata at 10:30am local time (05:00 GMT) on Saturday, before heading to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi.

The statue is just one part of India’s homage to the former Barcelona and Paris St-Germain forward.

Fans can visit ‘Hola Messi’ fan zone where there is a life-sized replica Messi sat on a throne, a hall adorned with some of his trophies and a recreation of his Miami home complete with mannequins of the player and his family sat on a balcony.

“He (Lionel Messi) would be surprised to see the arrangements made for him,” Messi fan Shiladitya Banerjee said.

“He would be shocked to see how he is worshipped in Kolkata and across India. I am tearing up but these are happy tears.”

Messi, who has scored 787 goals in 963 appearances at club level, was honoured by a bronze statue in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2016.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently said they are “working on” a statue at the Nou Camp.

In 2014, long-term rival Ronaldo unveiled a statue of himself at his personal museum in Funchal of the island of Madeira.