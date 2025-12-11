Kenyan Riders Shine at Roof of Africa 2025: Quinn, Shaun Miller Make Their Mark

MASERU, Lesotho, Dec 11 – The Roof of Africa 2025, one of the most prestigious motorcycle endurance events in the world, saw the four-man Kenyan team comprising Quinn Miller, Karan Sehmi, Arjun Mohindra and Shaun Miller put in impressive performances, showcasing their skill and determination on the challenging Lesotho terrain.

Held on the continent’s soil for the umpteenth time, the Roof of Africa attracted top riders from around the globe, all vying for top honours in their respective categories.

The event, known for its gruelling terrain and breathtaking scenery, did not disappoint, though with riders facing a true test of endurance and mechanical prowess.

Kenya’s finest in Maseru, Quinn Ryan Miller, riding bike number 323, returned an impressive 10th position out of 200 riders in the Overall – Bronze category, clocking a time of 10:28:23.

South African Stiaan van Den Heever (#375) emerged as the Bronze winner in a time of 9:50:44.

Quinn, who has always savoured a go on the “Roof of Africa” showpiece, was thrilled with his performance.

“This event is always challenging but fun to ride, and I’m thrilled with how we performed as Team Kenya,” he said. “The Lesotho terrain is some of the most beautiful and toughest I’ve ever seen, so to come away with a top 10 finish is a great result for the country.”

Quinn extolled the organisation and support he received, adding, “The support from my teammates has been fantastic, and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to compete against some of the best riders in the world.”

Another Kenyan, Shaun Miller, came 27th overall out of 200 entrants in the Bronze competition, clocking 11:15.06.

Quinn and Shaun had earlier finished 8th and 15th overall, respectively, in the Bronze Time Trial, setting the tone for a scintillating weekend.

Sehmi came 29th in the Bronze competition, riding bike number 227 and timing of 11:15:0.

“This is an amazing result,” Shaun said. “I’ve been preparing for this event for months, and to come away with a credible finish, against such a strong field of riders, is a dream come true.”

Karan, on his part, said: “Day One trial felt smooth, but I didn’t realise just how hot the pace was, coming in 74th. Day 2, the longest (130km) of them all, with a brutal 25km of Baboons Pass, I pushed hard to make up for the lost time and managed to pass a big chunk of the pack to finish 23rd. It took quite a bit of time to find my rhythm on Day 3, but once warmed up, I settled into a good pace and finished the day in 31st, giving me 29th overall at this year’s Roof.”

Arjun Mohindra of Kenya finished 53rd out of 78 in the Iron-overall category, riding bike number 559.

Uganda Ron Young, #562, finished 14th in the Iron class, timing 7:56:3.

The Motorcycle Sport Federation of Kenya (MSFK) and the Kenya team riders thanked the Ministry of Sports for their support and continued collaboration.

This prestigious event is part of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship (HEWC) and a true benchmark of skill and grit, as Shaun would put it.

“Finishing alone is a mark of distinction, and competing under the national flag at such a gigantic platform showcases Kenya’s resilience and determination on the big stage. We thank the Government for their support towards the trip to Maseru,” Shaun highlighted

Quinn Miller poses for a photo in Maseru

The Roof of Africa is a four-day event that entails documentation and scrutineering, a prologue “Round the Houses,” and two days of mountain racing.

This year, the event took place in Maseru and Matsieng, Lesotho.

In the event, riders from several countries compete in various categories, including Gold (Pro World Championship riders), Silver and Bronze (experienced competitive riders), and Iron (development riders gaining international experience).

“With the Maseru dust having settled and the event done and dusted, Kenya’s riders have made their mark on the global stage,” remarked Renzo Bernardi, the President of Motorcycle Sports Federation of Kenya (MSFK), adding: “I take this opportunity to congratulate them for the great efforts.”

–Prestige and Tradition–

First held in 1967, the Roof of Africa is among the oldest and most respected off-road races worldwide. It’s Africa’s premier Hard Enduro race, recognized internationally as the “Mother of Hard Enduro.”

Like the Dakar Rally, which is the ultimate test in rally raid, the Roof of Africa is the ultimate test in Hard Enduro — shorter in distance but far more technical and unforgiving.