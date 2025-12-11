Kenya Champions Sports–Environment Resolution as UNEA-7 Begins in Nairobi - Capital Sports
Ak President Rtd Lt Gen Jack Tuwei congratulate Relay Team athletes. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Kenya Champions Sports–Environment Resolution as UNEA-7 Begins in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Athletics Kenya President Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei joined global leaders, policymakers, and environmental experts at the opening of the seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7), currently underway in Gigiri, Nairobi.

This year’s Assembly, themed “Advancing Sustainable Solutions for a Resilient Planet,” has drawn delegates from across the world to discuss urgent environmental priorities.

But for Kenya, a landmark moment is unfolding within the negotiations: a historic resolution linking sports and environmental sustainability is officially on the table.

The resolution, successfully sponsored by the Government of Kenya, seeks to position sports as a key driver in environmental conservation and climate action.

If adopted, it would become the first global framework encouraging countries to integrate sustainability practices into sports policy, infrastructure development, major events, and grassroots athletic programmes.

Athletics Kenya, represented by President Tuwei, is among the institutions working closely with the government to shape and support the proposal.

The federation’s involvement underscores Kenya’s leadership role in advocating for green sports initiatives, especially as the nation continues to host major competitions and develop world-class athletes.

According to officials, the resolution aims to promote eco-friendly sports facilities, reduce carbon footprints during competitions, enhance environmental education through sport, and ensure that athletes and federations play an active part in climate resilience efforts.

Member States will deliberate on the resolution throughout the Assembly, with a final decision expected before UNEA-7 concludes on December 12.

As discussions continue, Kenya’s delegation remains optimistic that the proposal will receive broad support, marking a significant step toward merging the power of sport with global environmental stewardship.

