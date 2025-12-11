Harambee Starlets Climb In FIFA Rankings After WAFCON Qualification

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – The Harambee Starlets’ resurgence continues to take shape, with Kenya climbing seven places in the latest FIFA women’s world rankings, from 140 to 133, their highest ranking in recent years.

The rise comes just a month after the national women’s team sealed qualification for the 2026 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON), ending a nine-year wait since their last appearance in 2016.

Their return to the continental stage has injected new belief into the squad and revived national excitement around women’s football.

Kenya’s upward movement is no coincidence. Over the past year, the Starlets have shown signs of a team rebuilding with intention, driven by a strong qualifying campaign, increased competitive friendlies, stability under coach Beldine Odemba, rising individual performances, and renewed investment in women’s football.

The Starlets navigated a tough qualifying path, showing improved cohesion, defensive discipline, and an attacking edge that had been missing in previous years.

Key players, including captain Ruth Ingosi, Mwanalima “Dogo” Adam, Sheryl Angachi, and Cynthia Shilwatso, played pivotal roles in securing crucial results.

FKF’s renewed effort to secure international friendlies, such as the recent two-match series against Algeria, has exposed the Starlets to higher-level competition, sharpening the squad ahead of major fixtures.

Despite mixed results, the friendlies have provided invaluable tactical lessons and boosted ranking points.

Coach Odemba’s leadership has brought structure and continuity to a team that had previously struggled with instability.

Her focus on mental toughness, tactical discipline, and nurturing young talent has transformed the Starlets into a side capable of consistently challenging stronger opponents.

From Dogo’s recent scoring form to Ingosi’s leadership at the back, several players have stepped up, helping Kenya close the gap with higher-ranked nations.

Their performances, both locally and abroad, have contributed significantly to the team’s global assessment.

The federation’s initiatives, such as improved training camps, better logistical support, and stronger links with local clubs, have created a more professional environment for the national team. This stability has translated into better performances on the pitch.

With Kenya now ranked 133rd globally, momentum is clearly on their side. Their qualification for the 2026 WAFCON marks a turning point not just for the team but for women’s football in Kenya as a whole, symbolizing progress, resilience, and a renewed competitive spirit.

As preparations intensify ahead of the continental tournament, the latest FIFA ranking serves as a reminder that the Starlets are on an upward curve and are no longer simply participants, but competitors with a real chance to make a statement on Africa’s biggest stage. Kenya is rising, and the rest of the continent is starting to take notice.