‘Why Gor Mahia lost the Mashemeji Derby’ – K’Ogalo leftback Onyona explains

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 10, 2025 – Gor Mahia left back Bryton Onyona admits they were scared of their Mashemeji Derby opponents, AFC Leopards, at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday evening.

Onyona says K’Ogalo gave too much respect to their archrivals who walked away with bragging rights courtesy of Julius Masaba’s first half strike.

“It was a hard game…we did not have urgency in our game…and I think we were kind of scared. It is a derby,” the youngster said.

The defender has cemented his place on the left side of Gor’s backline, making his debut for the record Kenya Premier League champions at the tail-end of the 2024/25 season.

So good has his form been that he was handed a call-up to the national football team, Harambee Stars, making his debut in the 8-0 destruction by Senegal in Turkey, last month.

However, Sunday’s Mashemeji Derby proved a different cup of tea for the youngster who at times struggled to cope with the marauding runs of James Kinyanjui as well as Masaba.

He somewhat grew into the game as it wore on, often venturing forward to assist Shariff Musa in creating goalscoring opportunities for the attackers.

Albeit he ended the day on the losing side, the youngster is confident of a different outcome in the next edition of the derby.

“We did our best, it just wasn’t our day. We will try again next time,” he said.

In the short term, Onyona and Co will shift their attention to Jamhuri Day encounter against Bandari FC at the Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.