Pogba invests in Saudi Arabian camel racing team - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Paul Pogba' has been handed a four-year doping ban

Football

Pogba invests in Saudi Arabian camel racing team

Published

RIYADH, Saudia Arabia, Dec 10 – Paul Pogba has moved into the sport of camel racing after investing in Saudi Arabia-based team Al Haboob.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Monaco midfielder has become a shareholder and ambassador for Al Haboob – the world’s first professional camel racing team competing across the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf.

Pogba, 32, told BBC Sport: “I’ve watched my fair share of [camel] races on YouTube and spent time doing research in my spare time trying to understand the techniques and strategies.

“And what stood out to me is how much dedication it takes from everyone involved. At the end of the day, sport is sport. It demands heart, sacrifice and teamwork.”

Camel racing is a traditional sport which is particularly popular in the Middle East.

“People might not realise it, but sport always connects in some way,” added Frenchman Pogba.

“Whether it’s football, camel racing, boxing – the foundations are similar. You need determination, you need focus, you need discipline and grit. That’s what makes champions at the end of the day.”

Pogba, who became the world’s most expensive player when he joined Manchester United from Juventus in 2016 for £89m, added: “Being the world’s most expensive footballer was an honour, but it also came with a lot of hard work, pressure and responsibility.

“Owning the world’s most expensive camel one day would be a beautiful full-circle moment – something fun, something meaningful and something that excites me. Maybe one day we make it happen.”

Al Haboob, founded by entrepreneurs Omar Almaeena and Safwan Modir, is the world’s first modern camel racing team to compete internationally.

“Paul’s involvement is transformational,” said Almaeena.

“His influence, leadership, and passion for cultural storytelling reflect exactly what Al Haboob stands for. This partnership is about more than racing; it is about sharing a heritage that deserves global recognition.”

Pogba made his long-awaited return to professional football on 22 November after coming on as a late substitute in Monaco’s 4-1 Ligue 1 defeat by Rennes.

The 2018 World Cup winner had not played since featuring for Juventus against Empoli in September 2023, following an original four-year doping ban, that was cut to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

Pogba maintained it was a mistake and he was given a supplement without knowing it contained a banned substance.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020