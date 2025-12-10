Pogba invests in Saudi Arabian camel racing team

RIYADH, Saudia Arabia, Dec 10 – Paul Pogba has moved into the sport of camel racing after investing in Saudi Arabia-based team Al Haboob.

The Monaco midfielder has become a shareholder and ambassador for Al Haboob – the world’s first professional camel racing team competing across the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf.

Pogba, 32, told BBC Sport: “I’ve watched my fair share of [camel] races on YouTube and spent time doing research in my spare time trying to understand the techniques and strategies.

“And what stood out to me is how much dedication it takes from everyone involved. At the end of the day, sport is sport. It demands heart, sacrifice and teamwork.”

Camel racing is a traditional sport which is particularly popular in the Middle East.

“People might not realise it, but sport always connects in some way,” added Frenchman Pogba.

“Whether it’s football, camel racing, boxing – the foundations are similar. You need determination, you need focus, you need discipline and grit. That’s what makes champions at the end of the day.”

Pogba, who became the world’s most expensive player when he joined Manchester United from Juventus in 2016 for £89m, added: “Being the world’s most expensive footballer was an honour, but it also came with a lot of hard work, pressure and responsibility.

“Owning the world’s most expensive camel one day would be a beautiful full-circle moment – something fun, something meaningful and something that excites me. Maybe one day we make it happen.”

Al Haboob, founded by entrepreneurs Omar Almaeena and Safwan Modir, is the world’s first modern camel racing team to compete internationally.

“Paul’s involvement is transformational,” said Almaeena.

“His influence, leadership, and passion for cultural storytelling reflect exactly what Al Haboob stands for. This partnership is about more than racing; it is about sharing a heritage that deserves global recognition.”

Pogba made his long-awaited return to professional football on 22 November after coming on as a late substitute in Monaco’s 4-1 Ligue 1 defeat by Rennes.

The 2018 World Cup winner had not played since featuring for Juventus against Empoli in September 2023, following an original four-year doping ban, that was cut to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

Pogba maintained it was a mistake and he was given a supplement without knowing it contained a banned substance.