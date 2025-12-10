Matatu, Millions At Stake As Abbas Khalif Super Cup Reaches Fever Pitch 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – The Abbas Khalif Super Cup is entering its most exciting phase after a month of high-energy football featuring 40 teams from the five Lang’ata wards.

The tournament, which kicked off in November with eight teams per ward, has delivered nonstop action and will conclude with a highly anticipated final on 20th December 2025 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

On December 9, the quarterfinals got underway with Akiba narrowly defeating Jua Kali Madaraka 1–0.

Captain Anas Mahad scored the only goal of the match in the second half, guiding his side into the semifinals and sending Akiba fans into celebration.

The day’s second quarterfinal saw South C Rangers overpower Steplink 3–1. Rangers captain Stephen Oduor converted two first-half penalties after Steplink conceded twice through handball incidents. Early in the second half, Samuel Kigo finished off a well-worked move to give Rangers a commanding lead, sealing their spot in the last four.

Two more quarterfinals are lined up for 11th December, with Basel taking on Kuwinda, while State City clashes with Kuwinda United. The winners will advance to the semifinals scheduled for 16th December, setting up matchups that are expected to draw large crowds.

The Abbas Khalif Super Cup has gone viral across Lang’ata, largely due to its eye-catching prizes.

The tournament champions will earn a 33-seater matatu, the runners-up will take home an 11-seater matatu, and the third-place team will walk away with a sedan.

Every participating team has already received Sh50,000 and a full kit for 25 players, raising the bar for grassroots football incentives.

Beyond the competition, the prizes carry major economic benefits. Most teams aim to register the matatus in local saccos to generate income and support club operations, turning the Super Cup into more than just a football tournament—it’s a community investment.

South C Rangers coach Issa Mohamed says his squad is hungry for the top prize. “The 33-seater we hope to win will really help us as a club. We struggle with transport for away matches, so this would make a huge difference,” he said. “Our semifinal against Akiba is a derby, and those are never easy, but we’re ready.”

Akiba captain Anas Mahad is equally fired up, acknowledging Rangers as the toughest team left in the competition but insisting his side is fully capable of going all the way. “We respect them, but we believe in ourselves,” he said, setting up a must-watch semifinal showdown.