How Chicago heartbreak inspired John Korir to victory at Valencia Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 10, 2025 – Newly crowned Valencia Marathon champion John Korir says his win at Sunday’s race was inspired by the heartbreak of his poor performance at the Chicago Marathon.

The 29-year-old says he was determined to make things right in Spain after failing to finish the men’s 42km at October’s Chicago Marathon.

“I ran in Chicago and I didn’t do well so I decided to go to Valencia and see how it would end. As you can see, it has ended well…I thank God, my family…I thank my brother Wesley, my coach as well as my management team,” Korir said.

Korir came into the Chicago Marathon as the defending champion but was nursing his wounds at the end of the race after failing to cross the finish line.

His triumph at Sunday’s Valencia Marathon was the perfect bounce-back for Korir who clocked 2:02:25, which is eighth fastest time in the history of the men’s 42km.

Germany’s Amanal Petros (2:04:03) and Norwegian Awet Kibrab (2:04:25) finished second and third respectively.

It was the second historic feat for Korir in 2025 after he followed in the footsteps of his older brother Wesley by winning the Boston Marathon in April.

On that occasion, he timed 2:04:45 to clinch his second World Marathon Majors title in his career.

Korir said his victory in Valencia is part of his personal mission to keep flying his family name high on the international stage.

“I feel so good…I know some people may be thought that the Korir family name is going down but I had to come here and prove to them that Korir is still there. I think I have closed out my year with a personal best and I say ‘thank you to God’ and all those people who have been behind it,” the 2022 Los Angeles Marathon champion said.

Other than victories in Boston and Valencia, Korir also won the men’s 15km race at the Boilermaker Road Race in New York in July last year.