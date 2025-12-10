FKF crack whip on match officials after poor officiating

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 10, 2025 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) have demoted second assistant referee Jackson Opiayo over his farcical decisions in the Kenya Premier League encounter between Kakamega Homeboyz and Murang’a Seal.

In a statement, the federation said Opiayo will be reassigned to the National Super League (NSL) for three rounds after causing an incorrect offside decision during the tie.

“This action follows an offside decision made from an incorrect positioning, which denied the attacking team a legitimate promising opportunity. His performance during the NSL assignments will be closely monitored, and a detailed report will be required before consideration for reinstatement to SportPesa League duties,” FKF said in a statement.

At the same time, David Serem, who was the centre referee during the encounter, has been served an official warning after giving an unwarranted corner kick decision.

“Mr. Serem has been issued with an official warning for an incorrect corner-kick decision taken without clear justification and without supportive input from the assistant referee. The Committee noted that available footage did not support his decision, and his explanation during the review was found unsatisfactory,” the federation said.

Also caught in the federation’s cross hairs is Gladys Kamuren who was the first assistant referee.

Kamuren is accused of not executing her duties effectively, leading to an incorrect final decision.

“Despite being best placed to determine whether the ball had left the field of play, her communication and signalling were deemed insufficient, contributing to an incorrect final decision,” the federation said.

The match, held on November 9 at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, ended in a 1-1 draw.

The development comes amidst widespread lamentations by coaches in the top tier, who have pointed out the depreciating levels of officiating.

The latest was/is Bidco United coach Anthony ‘Vieira’ Akhulia who accused the centre referee in Sunday’s match against Shabana at the Gusii Stadium.

“To be honest, the officiating today was very poor. The referee, he must explain, why he decided to give a penalty to our opponents. This is a trend we have noticed with him…that every match in which Bidco is involved, he tends to make some suspect decisions,” Akhulia said.

The oilers went on to lose the game by a solitary goal, condemning them to 12th place on the log with 12 points.