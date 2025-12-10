AFC Leopards winger touched by teammates’ gesture towards late sister

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 10, 2025 – AFC Leopards winger James Kinyanjui has thanked his teammates for honouring his sister by beating Gor Mahia in the Mashemeji Derby on Sunday evening.

‘Kinyash’, as he is popularly known, says his teammates had vowed to play their hearts out as a tribute to his sister.

“I really felt great and proud to be part of the AFC Leopards family. Before the game, the coach had encouraged us to go out and play in memory of my sister and that is exactly what I had hoped for. We gave it all for this game and I am happy that we came away with a win,” the former Mathare United and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) forward said.

The winger lost his sister a fortnight ago, learning of her passing just before he took to the field for their 1-1 draw against Kariobangi Sharks at Nyayo Stadium.

Despite the tragedy, Kinyanjui chose to play in the match, cementing his place in the starting XI with another solid performance.

Fast forward to the Mashemeji Derby at the wing wizard was at it again, putting Gor left back Bryton Onyona on the backfoot whenever he had the ball.

Kinyanjui, who joined Ingwe at the start of the 2025/26 season, says his bright beginning to life at the den has been enabled by a supportive staff.

“It has been a wonderful experience gelling in with the rest of the squad. They have been very welcoming and supportive, making me feel like a part of the family from the first time I came into the dressing room,” he said.

The winger was also touched by the vociferous fans who made their voices heard from the first whistle to the last.

He promised to give more to ensure Leopards challenge for the league title does not falter.

“I’d like to urge them to keep coming to the stadium and support us as they have done today. We promise that we will pick up from where we have left off from the Mashemeji Derby to ensure more positive results,” he said.

Kinyanjui, who has so far scored once and assisted four times, will be looking to add to his tally when Ingwe square up to defending champions Kenya Police in their next encounter, on Saturday.