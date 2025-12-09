Z Esports Crowned Phygital Rivals Champions, Set to Represent Kenya on Global Stage

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 9, 2025 — Z Esports announced their arrival as a major force in Kenya’s emerging phygital scene after dethroning defending champions Issa Team to clinch the Phygital Rivals Tournament title with a commanding 4–1 aggregate win in the finals.

The new champions dominated both stages of the final—winning the digital leg 3–1 before sealing the trophy with a disciplined 1–0 victory in the physical showdown.

Their triumph not only ended Issa Team’s unbeaten run but also secured Z Esports the honour of representing Kenya at the Games of the Future 2026 in Kazakhstan.

The road to the title was anything but straightforward. Z Esports navigated mixed results in the group stage, edging Pineapple FC 6–5, falling 3–8 to Watch & Learn FC, then roaring back with an emphatic 11–4 win over Ni Sisi FC.

That momentum carried into the knockouts, where they dismantled Cloud 9 with a staggering 14–2 quarterfinal victory. In the semifinals, they delivered poetic justice by defeating Watch & Learn FC 7–5, avenging their earlier group-stage loss.

Issa Team, who had posted flawless wins over Santiago (7–5), Madjogo (13–3), and Nakuru FC (7–2), and edged Santiago again in the semifinals, could not withstand Z Esports’ intensity in the final as their perfect run came to a halt.

For their commanding performance, Z Esports walked away with KSh 70,000, while runners-up Issa Team earned KSh 30,000.

“I’m very happy for this win, and we hope to give a good show when we represent Kenya in Kazakhstan,” said team Captain Emmanuel Atak.

Esports Kenya Federation President Ronny Lusigi lauded the quality of competition and the rapid rise of phygital sport in the country.

“The professionalism and discipline shown by all the teams demonstrate just how fast the phygital discipline is growing in Kenya. This tournament proves that Kenya is ready to compete globally,” he said.

Phygital sport blends virtual gaming with real-world action—its football format combining a 2v2 digital match with a 5v5 physical contest. The 16-team tournament served as Kenya’s official qualifier for the Games of the Future 2026, organized by the World Phygital Community.

With their title, Z Esports have not only made history but also positioned Kenya firmly on the global phygital map—carrying the country’s hopes as they prepare for the world stage.