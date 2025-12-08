Why Bullets coach Vijago is unworried by first loss in Women’s Premier League

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 8, 2025 – Police Bullets head coach David Vijago has urged his side to stay composed and focused despite suffering their first defeat of the season in a narrow 1-0 loss to Ulinzi Starlets on Sunday.

Reflecting on the result, the coach maintained that the team’s performance was solid but ultimately undone by missed opportunities.

“The game was good. Football is a game of chances, if we get our chances, we must use them. Today it didn’t work out. We didn’t maximise on our chances, but that’s okay. The next game we will do better,” Vijago said.

Police Bullets had gone two weeks without a match, and the coach believes the break may have affected their rhythm, but he remains confident they will bounce back quickly.

“We haven’t played a game in two weeks. We will make sure we prepare ourselves well and come out stronger,” he added.

The side now shifts focus to their next fixture, a demanding away trip to Vihiga Queens, another title contender.

“Our next game is away to Vihiga, which is a tough match, but we will be back to where we were,” the coach assured.

Despite the setback, Police Bullets remain one of the strongest teams in the league, and their coach insists that the loss will only fuel their determination as the Women’s Premier League campaign intensifies.

With two games in hand, Police Bullets still have a chance to bounce back as league leaders.