Top lady golfer Naomi Wafula achieves another historic feat

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 8, 2025 – Kenya’s top lady golfer Naomi Wafula was on cloud nine after securing her place in the Sunshine Ladies Tour Golf for the coming season.

Wafula says the achievement is a dream come true for her after many years of persistence and consistency in the game.

“For me to be the first Kenyan woman golfer to get a global tour card through the Sunshine Development Tour is amazing. It has always been my dream to play on a major tour and I was overwhelmed when I received the news,” she said.

Wafula earned her card to the Sunshine Ladies Tour after an outstanding season where she made seven out of eight cuts on the Sunshine Development Tour.

She described the opportunity to play in the prestigious competition as a God-send for many Kenyan golfers who aspire to play at the highest levels of the game across the globe.

“I am grateful to the Sunshine Development Tour because it has given us a chance to play high level competitions here at home and that has opened the door for me to go international,” Wafula said.

She is currently ranked eighteenth on the Order of Merit and is the highest ranked female player on the Tour.

The latest accolade comes after she made history as the first Kenyan lady golfer to break into the professional ranks via the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK), in July this year.

She hopes that her story will continue to inspire many girls across the country that it is possible for their dreams to mature to full term.

“I hope other young women will see that it is possible to reach international platforms through this pathway. My goal now is to play in all Sunshine Ladies Tour events next season and do my best in each tournament,” Wafula said.

Commenting on her Wafula’s achievement, Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing promoter Charles Gacheru praised the Vipingo Ridge golfer for her consistency over the years, as well as discipline.

“She has been one of Kenya’s top amateur women for a long time and since turning professional she has shown the discipline and commitment needed at this level. She has now earned full membership to the Sunshine Ladies Tour for next year. This is also a first for Kenya and East Africa and we are proud that she has come through this pathway,” Gacheru said.

Similarly, Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) chair Rosemary Mkok said Wafula’s achievement is a groundbreaking moment for the women’s game.

“We congratulate Naom on this remarkable accomplishment which immortalizes her in Kenya’s golf history books as the first female golfer to ever get a card to a global tour. We applaud her for her tremendous effort and focus which has earned her this great opportunity to fly Kenya’s flag in Africa’s elite ladies golf tour for the coming season,” Mkok said.

She added:”This achievement aligns with our mission of sustained development of ladies’ golf in the country, and we commit to continue working with like-minded partners to achieve this goal. We are very proud of you Naom.”

The East Africa Swing will conclude its season with two more tournaments in January 2026.

The first will be staged at Thika Greens Golf Resort marking the ninth leg of the tour, followed by the Grand Finale at the Karen Country Club, where the top 30 players from the tour will compete against the top 30 players from South Africa’s Big Easy Tour.

The finalists will compete for promotion cards to the main Sunshine Tour for the 2026 season.