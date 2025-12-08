Salah involved in Liverpool training after outburst

LIVERPOOL, England, December 8, 2025 – Mohamed Salah took part in Liverpool’s training session on Monday following his explosive interview at the weekend.

The 33-year-old said he felt like he had been “thrown under the bus” by the Reds amid the side’s struggles this season and his relationship with head coach Arne Slot had broken down.

Salah was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Leeds United – the third straight game the Egypt forward has started on the bench.

Monday’s training comes before Liverpool play Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday and Salah was involved while the session was open to the media.

More to follow.