Salah involved in Liverpool training after outburst - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mo Salah's late goal was not enough for Liverpool who have failed to win any of their first three Premier League games

English Premiership

Salah involved in Liverpool training after outburst

Published

LIVERPOOL, England, December 8, 2025 – Mohamed Salah took part in Liverpool’s training session on Monday following his explosive interview at the weekend.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 33-year-old said he felt like he had been “thrown under the bus” by the Reds amid the side’s struggles this season and his relationship with head coach Arne Slot had broken down.

Salah was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Leeds United – the third straight game the Egypt forward has started on the bench.

Monday’s training comes before Liverpool play Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday and Salah was involved while the session was open to the media.

More to follow.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020