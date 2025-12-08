Neymar needs surgery after helping Santos avoid drop - Capital Sports
Neymar before the match against Vasco da Gama. PHOTO/SANTOS FC

Football

Neymar needs surgery after helping Santos avoid drop

Published

SAO PAULO, Brazil, December 8, 2025 – Neymar is set to have knee surgery after playing in pain to help boyhood club Santos avoid relegation from Brazil’s Serie A.

The 33-year-old played the full 90 minutes as Santos claimed a 3-0 win over Cruzeiro on Sunday to avoid an immediate return to the second tier after promotion last season.

He did not give any any details on his expected recovery, adding: “I need to rest and then I will have this knee surgery.”

Neymar returned to Brazil in January after making just seven appearances over 18 months for Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal.

He has played a crucial role in Santos’ survival by scoring five goals in their last four matches of the season.

“I came for this, to try to help in the best way I can,” said Neymar. “These have been tough weeks for me.

“I thank those who were with me to lift me up. If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t have played these matches because of this knee problem.”

Injuries have limited Brazil’s all-time top scorer, who has netted 79 goals in 128 appearances, from featuring for the national side since a defeat by Uruguay in October 2023.

In October this year, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti said the forward must regain full fitness and be in form to be recalled to his squad for next summer’s World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

