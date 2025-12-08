James and Doncic inspire Lakers victory

LOS ANGELES, United States, December 8, 2025 – LeBron James and Luka Doncic scored 60 points between them to fire the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-108 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

James scored 29 points, along with seven rebounds and six assists, and 12 of his tally came in the fourth quarter.

The 76ers had levelled the match at 105 apiece with one minute and 29 seconds remaining before James scored five consecutive points as the Lakers went on to seal the victory.

Doncic had returned to the Lakers line-up having missed the previous two games in a run of three on the road following the birth of his child.

He registered a triple-double of 31 points – which was a game high – 15 rebounds and 11 assists.

“The end of a road trip, there can be a lot of tired legs,” said James, who missed his side’s previous game.

“I felt great. I had the opportunity with some pretty good legs to try to assert myself a little offensively.”

Tyrese Maxey top scored for the 76ers with 28 points as team-mate Joel Embiid, who made just four of 21 shots, added 16 points.

The Lakers are second in the Western Conference, while the Philadelphia 76ers are seventh in the Eastern Conference.