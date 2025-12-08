James and Doncic inspire Lakers victory - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Lakers, with their star player LeBron James, are said to be sold to billionaire financier Mark Walter

Basketball

James and Doncic inspire Lakers victory

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, December 8, 2025 – LeBron James and Luka Doncic scored 60 points between them to fire the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-108 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

James scored 29 points, along with seven rebounds and six assists, and 12 of his tally came in the fourth quarter.

The 76ers had levelled the match at 105 apiece with one minute and 29 seconds remaining before James scored five consecutive points as the Lakers went on to seal the victory.

Doncic had returned to the Lakers line-up having missed the previous two games in a run of three on the road following the birth of his child.

He registered a triple-double of 31 points – which was a game high – 15 rebounds and 11 assists.

“The end of a road trip, there can be a lot of tired legs,” said James, who missed his side’s previous game.

“I felt great. I had the opportunity with some pretty good legs to try to assert myself a little offensively.”

Tyrese Maxey top scored for the 76ers with 28 points as team-mate Joel Embiid, who made just four of 21 shots, added 16 points.

The Lakers are second in the Western Conference, while the Philadelphia 76ers are seventh in the Eastern Conference.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020