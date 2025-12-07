Why Wanyore coach is grateful for Christmas break ahead of tough Kenya Cup run - Capital Sports
Nakuru RFC in action during a past match

Kenya Cup

Why Wanyore coach is grateful for Christmas break ahead of tough Kenya Cup run

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 7, 2025 – Nakuru RFC head coach Donald Oluoch says the Christmas break couldn’t have come at a better time as they go back to the drawing board.

Oluoch says they will use the opportunity to polish on the aspects of their game that remain unrefined.

“We didn’t have a very sharp pre-season, but we are using this break to go back, work on the areas that we are supposed to work on. As we head into next year, we hope for the best, going into the top three sides,” Oluoch said.

Wanyore started the 2025/26 season on the downhill, losing 23-18 to Kenya Harlequin at the RFUEA Grounds on November 23.

Then came a 21-10 loss to Kenyatta University Blak Blad at their Nakuru Athletic Club backyard, a week later.

However, they received an early Christmas gift on Saturday, clinching a thrilling encounter against Nondies RFC at the Ngong’ Racecourse, courtesy of a 32-30 scoreline.

Having raced into a 10-0 lead early in the first half, the two-time Kenya Cup champions found themselves on the backfoot, trailing the hosts by 30-18, midway through the second half.

Up stepped Felix Okoth who went over the white chalk, followed by a successful conversion to make it 30-25.

National men’s rugby 7s regular Chrissant Ojwang then completed the comeback with a last-gasp try as Javan Otieno added the extras to cement Wanyore’s first win of the season.

Reviewing the match, Ochola said the fixture was a test of the character to which they gallantly rose to the occasion.

“We started off well, lost a bit of focus during the game but the boys came and regained their character. Towards the end of the match, the senior players came in, put in the shift and we got our W (win),” the coach said.

The gaffer will be hoping they have turned a corner in their season as they square up to their local rivals, Menengai Oilers, in their next encounter on January 10 at the Nakuru Athletic Club.

