Mashemeji Chronicles: Gor dominate possession but Ingwe walk away with bragging rights

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 7, 2025 – The Mashemeji Derby is always a full throttle battle for bragging rights and the 98th edition of this epic clash on Sunday evening was no different.

Both teams came onto the Nyayo Stadium turf in desperate need for all three points after disappointing outcomes in their previous Kenya Premier League fixtures.

For Gor Mahia, all the talk was that their 4-1 thrashing by bottom side APS Bomet was simply a blip in what has been thus far a relentless run by the 21-time league champions.

On the other hand, AFC Leopards coach Fred Ambani had spoken of the derby as the platform upon which they would exorcise themselves of the demons of November, in which they have only won once, lost once and drawn twice.

With a stadium packed to the rafters, the rescheduled fixture was always bound to be one for the ages.

Ingwe began the stronger of the two sides, putting pressure on Gor’s fullback pair of Paul Ochuoga on the right and Bryton Onyona on the left.

In the midfield was a sibling rivalry pitting Gor captain Austine ‘Rolls Royce’ Odhiambo and Tyson Otieno – who signed for Ingwe from Kenya Police at the beginning of the season.

It was the 12-time league champions who would gain the upper hand after 28 minutes, Julius Masaba tapping into an empty net despite pressure from Mike Kibwage – Byrne Omondi having spilled Tyson’s initial shot.

The goal sent the Ingwe faithful into delirium, considering their last Mashemeji Derby win came just over two years ago, in June 2023.

K’Ogalo kept pushing for an opener of their own, sometimes too zealously for the liking of the referee who called for some decisions against them.

This irked their technical bench, led by head coach Charles Akonnor, the pressure telling as they kept jumping from their seats in protest at the decisions.

For all their hue and cry, assistant coach Kobi-Mensah Bismark was then cautioned in the 36th minute.

The last action of the second half was a wide header by Victor Omune, after a cross from the right by James Kinyanjui.

Gor let down by poor finishing

The second half kicked off on a frenetic pace, Gor Mahia injecting urgency in their moves as they sought a way back into the game.

Austine could have levelled the scores immediately after the restart but fired over the bar after Shariff Musa had set him up at the edge of the box.

That miss almost proved costly as Ingwe came within a goal line clearance of making it 2-0 from a corner on the other end.

Leopards keeper Humphrey Katasi then came close to turning into villain when he passed straight to Austine at the edge of the penalty box.

The attacking midfielder then strung a pass to Musa whose left-footed tame shot was easily saved by the custodian – much to the relief of Ingwe adherents in the stadium.

In their search for an equaliser, Akonnor hauled off his fellow countryman, Ebenezer Adukwa and brought Patrick Essombe.

Essombe’s came close to super sub status, dummying his marker on the right flank and leaving him for dead.

However, the forward’s resultant cross into the box was deflected into the waiting arms of Katasi.

Ingwe then responded with a change of their own, bringing in youngster Kelly Madada who then set up base on the right wing.

No sooner than had he stepped on the turf than he found space on the wing but was quickly closed down by Gor centreback Sylvester Owino who blocked his attempted cross into the box.

The next big chance then fell to Gor Mahia, specifically Austine who latched onto a low cross in the danger area.

However, with the ball stuck under his feet, the Harambee Stars midfielder could only fire tamely at Katasi, with Ingwe defenders bearing down on him.

As the fourth official indicated for five minutes of added time, Musa could have given the K’Ogalo faithful something to smile about but could only volley his effort over the bar.

As the referee blew the final whistle, Leopards players poured onto the pitch in ecstasy as their Gor counterparts, their heads bowed down in dejection, headed for the dressing room.