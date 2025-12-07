Korir storms to victory at Valencia Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 7, 2025 – Kenya’s John Korir cruised to victory at the Valencia Marathon on Sunday morning, to cap a successful year.

Korir clocked 2:02:25 to cross the finish line first, ahead of Germany’s Amanal Petros who timed 2:04:03 in second place.

Another Eritrean-born runner, Awet Kibrab — representing Norway — finished third after clocking 2:04:25.

Sunday’s win was the perfect icing on the cake for a largely successful year for Korir, who in April this year, followed in the footsteps of his older brother Wesley by winning the Boston Marathon.

The 29-year-old clocked 2:04:45 to clinch his second World Marathon Majors title, after his triumph at last year’s Chicago Marathon.

Sunday’s win was also a perfect way for Korir to bounce back from his disastrous distance of his Chicago Marathon title, having failed to finish during this year’s edition on October 12.