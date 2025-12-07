Jepkosgei, Jepchirchir break records at Valencia Marathon on good day for Kenya - Capital Sports
Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei won the women's race at the 2021 London Marathon

Athletics

Jepkosgei, Jepchirchir break records at Valencia Marathon on good day for Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 7, 2025 – Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei added another feather to her cap of achievements with victory at Sunday’s Valencia Marathon in Spain.

The 31-year-old clocked a world lead and personal best (PB) of 2:14:00 to cut the tape, taking top honour ahead of world champion Peres Jepchirchir who timed 2:14:43 – also a PB – to take second place.

Chloe Herbiet of Belgium took third place after clocking 2:20:38.

Sunday’s victory was the second international win of the year for Jepkosgei who has competed in seven races in the season.

Her first win was at the Barcelona Half Marathon in February where she clocked 1:04:13 for the win.

She also finished second at this year’s London Marathon, clocking 2:18:44.

Her last competition was at the tRunsylvania 10km road race in Romania where she timed 30:41 to finish fifth.

