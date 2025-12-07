Gor laugh to bank with millions despite Mashemeji Derby heartbreak

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 7, 2025 – Gor Mahia collected a whopping Ksh 7 million from ticket sales at Sunday’s Mashemeji Derby at the Nyayo Stadium.

In a statement, the club’s treasurer Gerphas Okuku said they collected exactly Ksh 7,011,500 on the day, thanking fans for their support and huge turnout.

“We collected KSh 7,011,500 from ticket sales during today’s derby match at Nyayo Stadium. We sincerely thank our fans for the outstanding turnout and unwavering support,” he said.

K’Ogalo lost 1-0 to their arch-rivals courtesy of Julius Masaba’s strike in the 28th minute, with Nyayo Stadium packed to capacity.

As the referee blew the whistle to start the game, the stands were already filled to capacity, including the media tribune, which is normally reserved for journalists but was occupied by fans.

On the other hand, there were long queues of supporters outside the gates, waiting to be admitted into the venue.

The figures are a gargantuan improvement from the last Mashemeji Derby in June this year when K’Ogalo collected a measly Ks 2,152,700 from the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

This was despite the stadium being full, a fact that was attributed to many ticketless fans accessing the venue.

On the other hand, AFC Leopards collected Ksh 7,395,000 from the first leg of the derby, held on March 30 at the Nyayo Stadium.

Just like other major teams in the league, K’Ogalo have transitioned to online ticketing to avoid cases of unscrupulous individuals pocketing money through cash payments on matchdays.