AFC Leopards Edge Out Gor Mahia To Reclaim Mashemeji Derby Bragging Rights

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 – Julius Masaba scored in the first half as AFC Leopards beat Gor Mahia for the first time since June 2023.

The winger pounced on a spilt shot in the 28th minute by Gor keeper Byrne Omondi to tap into an empty net in what had thus far been a balanced Mashemeji Derby.

K’Ogalo came back guns blazing in the second half but were let down by poor finishing and solid defensive display by Ingwe.

Their best chance came in the first minute of added time when Shariff Musa volleyed over the bar.