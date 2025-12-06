Why Mashemeji Derby is perfect chance for Ingwe to exorcise November demons - Capital Sports
Benson Omala of Gor Mahia and Kayci Odhiambo of AFC Leopards chase the ball. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kenyan Premier League

Why Mashemeji Derby is perfect chance for Ingwe to exorcise November demons

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 6, 2025 – AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani says Sunday’s Mashemeji Derby is the perfect opportunity to exorcise the demons of their bad run in November.

Ambani believes the worst is over and that Sunday’s duel at Nyayo Stadium will be the beginning of an excellent run for Ingwe.

“Last month was not our best…we had a few problems here and there and we did not perform well as expected. However, we believe that the worst is over…those demons are now gone. Our focus is on starting the month on a high note with a good performance tomorrow,” the former AFC Leopards striker said.

The 12-time Kenya Premier League champions began the month with a 2-0 win over Mathare United on November 2.

However, it went downhill from there; losing 2-0 to lowly Mara Sugar at the Awendo Green Stadium before a 0-0 draw with Murang’a Seal.

They then closed out November with another 1-1 draw against Kariobangi Sharks on November 23.

Ingwe face a Gor side still smarting from a 4-1 drubbing by newly promoted APS Bomet at the Kasarani Stadium, a fortnight ago.

Ambani insists they are not taking anything to chance against the league leaders, who he believes will be out to resume their winning ways.

“I don’t prepare my team in line with the opponents’ last game. As far as I am concerned, it was simply a blip for them. They are always a threat regardless of the result in their last game and that’s what we expect tomorrow,” he said.

Indeed, the Mashemeji Derby has been skewed towards K’Ogalo in recent times with Ingwe’s last victory – a 2-1 triumph – coming in June 2023.

With Leopards fighting to feature in this season’s title race conversations, a win over their archrivals will be a loud statement of intent.

However, the man tasked with engineering this gargantuan feat says he is not losing sleep over the same.

“I have never felt pressured (by the need to deliver in the Mashemeji Derby). It is my job to prepare the players and I must be as calm as possible to transmit the same kind of energy to them. Otherwise, if I am feeling pressured, then what will the players be going through?” Ambani quipped.

The coach revealed a number of players are nursing injuries but is confident their replacements will step up to the plate.

